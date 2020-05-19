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O presidente da Tanzânia não confiava na OMS e mandou amostras falsas para teste Covid-19
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10 views • May 19, 2020
O presidente da Tanzânia não confiava na Organização Mundial da Saúde, então ele mandou amostras falsas para laboratórios. Ele coletou amostras de mamão, ovelha, cabra e outras coisas. Todos voltaram positivos para o vírus corona.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFi7AH7qug
É muita falta de vergonha com a saúde humana!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFi7AH7qug
É muita falta de vergonha com a saúde humana!
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