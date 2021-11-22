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LUNAR ECLIPSE NOV 19, 2021: FALL OF THE GLOBAL ELITE & THE RISE OF FREEDOM
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146 views • November 22, 2021
The Lunar Eclipse in Taurus at 4:30 am EST on Novemember 19, 2021 will occur at 3 degrees of Taurus conjunct the fixed star Algol, the decapitated Head of Medusa. This Lunar Eclipse, and the Solar Eclipse on December 4, 2021, will set the next three months up to be intense and very eventful. The world will turn a corner, almost imperceptibly. In these three months will know that the corporate-communist globalist elite (AKA Illuminati) are losing ground as humanity continutes to awaken. People around the world will see the world's leaders for the sociapaths and narcissits that they are, and have always been. We will start to see who the true enemies of humanity, and America, truly are. We will get a look into the eyes of Medusa. Those who are unprepared will be paralyzed by emotion.
Astrological forecast and analysis with Patrick Giguère.
www.thecosmicalchemist.com
To book readings: https://www.thecosmicalchemist.com/services
#TheyLive #LunarEclipseConjunctAlgol #Algol #LunarEclipseTaurus #DecapitationofLeadership #EnemiesofHummanity
Astrological forecast and analysis with Patrick Giguère.
www.thecosmicalchemist.com
To book readings: https://www.thecosmicalchemist.com/services
#TheyLive #LunarEclipseConjunctAlgol #Algol #LunarEclipseTaurus #DecapitationofLeadership #EnemiesofHummanity
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