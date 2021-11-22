THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, AShamaluev
This is part 19 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 20 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com
Mirrored - FallCabal
Thanks to Roland Z for the Link