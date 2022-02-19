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Week-long Ambassador Bridge Protest Broken Up After Police Make Arrests, Tow Vehicles
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41 views • February 19, 2022
Rebel News. 2-16-2022.
Support our trucker protest coverage ► http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Several protesters told us that they will come back to form a blockade yet again — how will law enforcement react then?
FULL REPORT from David Menzies ► https://rebelne.ws/33p2Nxo
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv4buu-week-long-ambassador-bridge-protest-broken-up-after-police-make-arrests-tow.html
Support our trucker protest coverage ► http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Several protesters told us that they will come back to form a blockade yet again — how will law enforcement react then?
FULL REPORT from David Menzies ► https://rebelne.ws/33p2Nxo
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv4buu-week-long-ambassador-bridge-protest-broken-up-after-police-make-arrests-tow.html
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