BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why This is The Most EFFICIENT Way to Fix a Power Line
powerprocess
powerprocess
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 1 day ago

Strap in for the most incredible point-of-view footage you've ever seen. You're not watching a drone—you are riding the long line with an elite helicopter lineman hundreds of feet in the air. This is Human External Cargo (HEC), a highly specialized method used to transport workers to remote and inaccessible power poles. In this video, you'll experience the entire mission: getting flown into position, being carefully lowered onto the crossarm to perform the work, and then soaring through the sky to a safe landing. It's a breathtaking ballet of pilot precision, lineman skill, and absolute trust. These unsung heroes work in the most extreme conditions to keep our world powered. This is a day in their office. 👇 What's the craziest job you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments! Like and Subscribe for more of the world's most dangerous and incredible jobs! #lineman #helicopter #pov #dangerousjobs #work

Keywords
workheroblue collaramazinghelicopterconstructionskillpower lineshigh voltagedangerous jobsbraverypovsatisfyingvertigolinemanfirst person viewutility workerextreme jobslineman lifeskilled tradestransmission towerhec
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy