Why This is The Most EFFICIENT Way to Fix a Power Line

Strap in for the most incredible point-of-view footage you've ever seen. You're not watching a drone—you are riding the long line with an elite helicopter lineman hundreds of feet in the air. This is Human External Cargo (HEC), a highly specialized method used to transport workers to remote and inaccessible power poles. In this video, you'll experience the entire mission: getting flown into position, being carefully lowered onto the crossarm to perform the work, and then soaring through the sky to a safe landing. It's a breathtaking ballet of pilot precision, lineman skill, and absolute trust. These unsung heroes work in the most extreme conditions to keep our world powered. This is a day in their office. 👇 What's the craziest job you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments! Like and Subscribe for more of the world's most dangerous and incredible jobs! #lineman #helicopter #pov #dangerousjobs #work