Making Decisions, Wisdom, Word of God (Jesus), It will Change your Life

Audio voice by Gary Spicer.NOTICE: THE AUDIO VOICE on this video belongs to a professional speaker from the United Kingdom by the name of Gary Spicer,lets all give Gary a big hand for the time and dedication and labor of love He has put into this audio!!! Gary's contact information are the two links above!The Word of God makes the difference in everything, and it will make the difference for the whole world if people will use it. The Word brings life, love and sunshine at midnight.In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God (John 1:1). Jesus, the Son of God, was with God; and He was the same as God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not (John 1:2--5). People did not respond to that light; but we have that same light, and we must carry that light to the people just as John the Revelator did.John the Baptist was a great light, too. He was the forerunner of Jesus, and he never compromised. It cost him his head, but Heaven was waiting for him when he had finished his course.God, the Great CreatorGod spoke the entire universe into existence, and the Bible tells us He hung it upon nothing. He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the earth upon nothing (Job 26:7). Does that frighten you? If God had hung the Earth only yesterday, some of you would not sleep tonight; but because He hung it many years ago, you are not even conscious of the fact that He hung it upon nothing. This whole universe is hanging only upon the power of God.And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also (Genesis 1:16). God spoke the sun, the moon and the stars into existence; but when it comes time for us to leave this world, they will have served their purpose. We have a lot in store for us. God said, For I am the LORD: I will speak, and the word that I shall speak shall come to pass (Ezekiel 12:25).God was the one who said to the Son and the Holy Ghost, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them (Genesis 1:26,27). And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul (Genesis 2:7). Together, God the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost made a perfect man out of the dust of the Earth.