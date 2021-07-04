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THE THREAT OF 1776
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80 views • July 04, 2021
As we celebrate Independence Day, and not merely the Fourth of July, it’s important for us to key on that “independence” part of the deal and recognize it as the threat that it is.
Independence is a threat.
Freedom is a threat.
The Spirit of 1776 is a threat.
These things are all threats – and existential threats at that – to tyrants and tyrant wannabes...
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Independence is a threat.
Freedom is a threat.
The Spirit of 1776 is a threat.
These things are all threats – and existential threats at that – to tyrants and tyrant wannabes...
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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