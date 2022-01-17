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STRONG LANGUAGE: ADULTS ONLY: NUTTY PROFESSOR 🤪 Calls his students a ‘disease’ (MIRRORED)
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526 views • January 17, 2022
STRONG LANGUAGE: ADULTS ONLY: NUTTY PROFESSOR 🤪 Calls his students a ‘disease’ (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/jG0X1RpdPxA
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/jG0X1RpdPxA
Order your t-shirt: thttps://official-carl-vernon.creator-spring.com/
Paypal tip: https://paypal.me/officialcarlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest videos and live sessions.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
Telegram: https://t.me/carlvernon
Website: https://www.carlvernon.com
#carlvernon
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