AK vs Ruger 10/22

I went to the gun range to shoot amy AK with a red dot and my Ruger 10/22 with a single power scope. The AK performed excellent but I learned a valuble lesson with the 10/22.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.