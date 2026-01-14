© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I don't think that any third country could change Moscow-Tehran relations - Lavrov
Adding:
The Trump administration has received a detailed list of military targets in Iran.
An American group has submitted a dossier of 50 targets to the White House, including the exact coordinates of the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tarall, Tehran - the regime's command center for suppressing protests.
The list also includes regional headquarters and 23 IRGC-Basij bases in Tehran.
— Daily Mail
Adding:
💬For now, there's no prospect of Kiev switching to the power outage schedules, and emergency power outages will continue - acting first deputy head of the Kiev City State Administration Petr Panteleyev.
According to him, the situation on the right bank has stabilized, while the left bank is in a worse condition.
Adding:
Lady Graham had a conversation with The Narcoführer about the new sanctions bill fully supported by Daddy Trump.
Adding:
WSJ: Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are dissuading the US from striking Iran.