I don't think that any third country could change Moscow-Tehran relations - Lavrov

The Trump administration has received a detailed list of military targets in Iran.

An American group has submitted a dossier of 50 targets to the White House, including the exact coordinates of the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tarall, Tehran - the regime's command center for suppressing protests.

The list also includes regional headquarters and 23 IRGC-Basij bases in Tehran.

— Daily Mail

💬For now, there's no prospect of Kiev switching to the power outage schedules, and emergency power outages will continue - acting first deputy head of the Kiev City State Administration Petr Panteleyev.

According to him, the situation on the right bank has stabilized, while the left bank is in a worse condition.

Lady Graham had a conversation with The Narcoführer about the new sanctions bill fully supported by Daddy Trump.

WSJ: Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are dissuading the US from striking Iran.