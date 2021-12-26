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Vaxxed FC Barcelona Star Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement Following Heart Injury
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82 views • December 26, 2021
Football star, Sergio Aguero, has unexpectedly retired after suffering from chest pain while playing for Barcelona against Alaves during a La Liga match. It was just his fifth game for the Spanish club after arriving on a free transfer following a decade of winning five Premier League titles at Manchester City. Barca initially announced that the 33-year-old Argentine would not play for three months after tests were taken when he fell ill, during which time his health would be monitored. But Aguero officially announced his retirement during a press conference.
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/vaccinated-fc-barcelona-star-sergio
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/vaccinated-fc-barcelona-star-sergio
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