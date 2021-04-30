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Benjamin Freedman: Germany not responsible for WW1
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103 views • April 30, 2021
Benjamin Freedman: Germany not responsible for WW1 This is from the first section of a 43 minute video that gives some insights into many aspects of WW1 and how America was "suckered" into joining that war on behalf of Zionists who were determined to attain Palestine from the British. I no longer have a record of the channel that I sourced it from but if anyone is interested the full video was called Benjamin Freedman : A former elite Zionist Jew warns the world about evil Jews.
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