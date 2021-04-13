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CDC COMES CLEAN! [2021-04-12] - OAN (VIDEO)
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540 views • April 13, 2021
CDC COMES CLEAN! [2021-04-12] - OAN (VIDEO)
The CDC admits that 94% of people listed as dying from COVID-19 was completely fictitious, they simply had doctors and coroners code nearly all deaths as COVID-19 deaths on their cause of death statements and death certificates. This is also easy to verify when you see that NO PANDEMIC occurred in 2020. There was no spike in deaths, and in fact the total number of deaths has been nearly the same for 2015 through 2020 - NO SPIKE IN TOTAL DEATHS in the USA, and likely the same for the rest of the countries on earth. There is a GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC CONSPIRACY GOING ON, AND MOST POLITICIANS, BIG PHARMA, AND THE MEDICAL MAFIA ARE ALL INVOLVED. At least half of the people on earth were well aware of this Truth, but it is still nice to hear it on the news. This should help a few more Sheeple Wake Up just in time to prevent them from taking the mRNA Bioweapon Vaccine geared towards the Illuminati's Global Depopulation Agenda.
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One America News Network
https://www.oann.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The CDC admits that 94% of people listed as dying from COVID-19 was completely fictitious, they simply had doctors and coroners code nearly all deaths as COVID-19 deaths on their cause of death statements and death certificates. This is also easy to verify when you see that NO PANDEMIC occurred in 2020. There was no spike in deaths, and in fact the total number of deaths has been nearly the same for 2015 through 2020 - NO SPIKE IN TOTAL DEATHS in the USA, and likely the same for the rest of the countries on earth. There is a GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC CONSPIRACY GOING ON, AND MOST POLITICIANS, BIG PHARMA, AND THE MEDICAL MAFIA ARE ALL INVOLVED. At least half of the people on earth were well aware of this Truth, but it is still nice to hear it on the news. This should help a few more Sheeple Wake Up just in time to prevent them from taking the mRNA Bioweapon Vaccine geared towards the Illuminati's Global Depopulation Agenda.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
One America News Network
https://www.oann.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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