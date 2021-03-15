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Biden: New World Order Zealot
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120 views • March 15, 2021
Few realize just how dug in the massively unpopular illegitimate President Joe Biden is. Aside from his family's obvious compromise to the Chinese Communist Death Machine and a Ukranian Crime Syndicate . Joe Biden has always been a staunch zealot of the New World Order. In the summer of 1992 (June 29 - July 1), Delaware's Senator Joseph "Joe" Biden (D) delivered three speeches to the United States' Senate. A testament to Biden's worship of progressive buffoon Woodrow Wilson who crippled the United States 108 years ago after being bamboozled by the globalist snakes that installed the Federal Reserve.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604f010ac93db1447ed87834
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604f010ac93db1447ed87834
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