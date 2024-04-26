Create New Account
Dubai Doused by "Rain Bomb" - New World Next Week
What is happening
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw552/

This week on the New World Next Week: Dubai downpour caused by cloud seeding (not angry weather gods); the Great Food Transition is in full swing all around the world; and James and James provide all the latest NWNW updates in expectation of a two-week NWNW hiatus.


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

foodgeoengineeringweatherfloodmodificationfamineburndubaicloud seedingthe official corbett report rumble channelrain bomb ews

