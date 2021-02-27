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Shut Down Your Car, Shut ALL LIVES DOWN -- If It Saves Just ONE Life
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41 views • February 27, 2021
Two weeks to flatten the curve has turned into a year-long Covid lockdown in some jurisdictions. While California governor Gavin Newsom and New York governor Andrew Cuomo were praised at the outset, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis was turned into a hyper villain by the media, it turns out that Florida has the best results out of the three states Covid-19 wise, And still maintains the Best economy.
Despite this, the left wants you to remain locked down so they can show their virtual in caring for other people not realizing the negative affects on the population that lockdowns have had including loss of business, suicide, and arise and alcoholism, as well as the horrendous effects on children kept home from school and the teachers unions who refuse to go back to work.
#lockdowns #rondesantis #ifitsavesjustonelife
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Despite this, the left wants you to remain locked down so they can show their virtual in caring for other people not realizing the negative affects on the population that lockdowns have had including loss of business, suicide, and arise and alcoholism, as well as the horrendous effects on children kept home from school and the teachers unions who refuse to go back to work.
#lockdowns #rondesantis #ifitsavesjustonelife
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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