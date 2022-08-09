Economic Warfare Legislation Passed by Senate Dems

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During the passage of Joe Biden’s ‘Inflation Increasing Reduction Act’ in the Senate Sunday, all 50 Democrats voted against an amendment that sought to define pregnancy as a uniquely biologically female process.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/every-single-senate-democrat-just-voted-against-defining-pregnancy-as-a-biologically-female-process/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-american-people-will-get-the-worst-of-both-worlds-inflation-and-recession/
https://www.newswars.com/hundreds-of-illegals-in-16-boats-reach-florida-waters-in-two-days/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/audit-these-epic-memes-blasting-democrat-spending-bill-that-beefs-up-irs-to-target-middle-america/
InstaHard Endorsed and Used By Alex Jones