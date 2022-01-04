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Nephtali1981: Arguing with GOD into 2022 | A Better Way! [02.01.2022]
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20 views • January 04, 2022
Appreciate all you did for us in 2021, may God Bless you all and I pray that Jesus can comfort you all as we head into a wild 2022.
Remember that God is UNDEFEATED and that there is a plan.
Focus on his kingdom and simply do your 100% daily.
Trust that if you seek him, you will find him.
Jesus cares!
5,930 views Jan 2, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3wrYDkFYq98
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://www.tfgministries.com
Remember that God is UNDEFEATED and that there is a plan.
Focus on his kingdom and simply do your 100% daily.
Trust that if you seek him, you will find him.
Jesus cares!
5,930 views Jan 2, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3wrYDkFYq98
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://www.tfgministries.com
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