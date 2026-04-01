Trump & Netanyahu steering globe to tectonic economic breakdown - Jeffrey Sachs, Judging Freedom, clip

Trump & Netanyahu steering globe to tectonic economic breakdown - Jeffrey Sachs

The US government is “in complete breakdown,” led by “gangsters who are completely out of their depth,” renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs argues.

He warns that the professionals in the US government “are either crushed, forced to leave, thrown out, threatened or resigned.”

The consequences, according to Sachs, may be “a complete collapse of the world energy supply.”

💬 “What the consequence of that will be for Americans is mass unemployment, and if you think your living standards are in trouble right now - just wait a little while.”