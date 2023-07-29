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Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 29, 2023
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26 views • July 31, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 30, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 29, 2023.


Dear children, encourage ye yourselves and assume ye your true role as Christians.


You are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him. I ask you to be men and women of prayer.


Humanity walks into the abyss of spiritual destruction and the time has come for your return.


Do not remain stationary.


God is in a hurry!


Difficult times will come for those who are faithful, but do not retreat.


Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal.


I love you!


Have courage, faith and hope.


Do not be like Judas.


My Jesus trusts in you.


What you have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow!


I have come from Heaven to conduct you to My Son Jesus.


Be meek and humble of heart — and you will be great in faith.


Onward in defence of the truth!


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on June 29, 2022.


That message follows here:


Dear children, the road to holiness is full of obstacles, but ye are not alone. Courage!


My Jesus walks with you.


Peter is not Peter; Peter will not be Peter.


What I speak to you cannot understand now, but all will be revealed to you.


Be faithful to My Jesus and to the true Magisterium of His Church.


At this moment I make an extraordinary shower of graces fall from Heaven upon you.


Onward without fear!


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHw0yzKGuUw

Keywords
lovejesuscouragechristianfaithcatholichopeeternalvirgin marygrace of godour ladydifficult timespedro regisquo vadisdo not retreatgod is in a hurrydefend the truthspiritual destructiontime for your returnhumble of heart
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