Media Decentralization | Sam Anthony (TPC #1,612)

Sam Anthony possesses over two decades of expertise in the online media industry, propelled by his conviction that the internet would revolutionize traditional media and usher in a more vibrant and adaptable media landscape. He has played a pivotal role in designing and implementing technology that has enabled tens of thousands of journalists to seamlessly transition into this new digital realm. Sam is dedicated to establishing a media platform that unveils the truth without censorship. His mission is to restore the power of the press to the people, where he firmly believes it rightfully belongs





Equity Crowdfund

https://issuanceexpress.com/nico-regcf/





Become a Citizen Journalist

https://yournews.com/become-a-yournews-citizen-journalist/





Sam Anthony CEO & President

Nico Ventures, Inc.

Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

yourNEWS

561-222-2900 800-548-5006

https://x.com/yourNEWS_com





How Advertising Works

https://youtu.be/sqiC4CgLrS8?si=Kc2PfXxThUHvZgXP





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





FRANK SPEECH | https://frankspeech.com





MYPILLOW | promo code TPC: https://www.mypillow.com/tpc





Blue Light Therapy | Promo Code TOMMY https://www.bluroom.com





GOLD | http://MikeLikesGold.com





MYPILLOW | promo code TPC: https://www.mypillow.com/tpc





PREPPER FOOD | MUST USE THIS LINK Heaven’s Harvest shelf food for 10% OFF: http://HeavensHarvest.com/tommy





BATTERIES | MUST USE THIS LINK Pryzmatiq Energy for 10% OFF: http://pryzmatiqenergy.com/tpc/





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan





Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Paypal: [email protected]





Cash App $tommycarrigan









Follow the show:





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPC_clips





Insta: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/



