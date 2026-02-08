NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 02.08.2026 – Dark Eyes & What Is Love?

For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known. (1Cor 13:12)





And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: (Heb 9:27)





It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter. (Prov 25:2)





Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.





His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.





In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.





At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.





He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.