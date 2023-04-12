Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ted Kaczynski (Unabomber) Reading Guide
16 views
channel image
Kazimir Kharza
Published 20 hours ago |

Theodore John Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, is not just who the media portrays him as - he's also a philosopher and theorist commonly associated with anarcho-primitivism and neoluddism. This guide is made to clear up misconceptions and confusion surrounding his literary works; for those interested in his ideas rather than the surrounding spectacle.


➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/

SUPPORT ME:

➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza


SOCIAL MEDIA:

➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/

➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir

➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/

➔ Facebook: https://facebook.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Telegram: https://t.me/KharzaKazimir


DISCLAIMER: This video is not an endorsement of any violent acts.

Keywords
bookcollapserevolutiontechnologynaturereviewguidebooksunibomberexplaineddeep ecologyted kaczynskiunabombermodernityuncle tedanti-techanti-civ

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket