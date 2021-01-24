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The Chosen Ones - Becoming Divergent
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95 views • January 24, 2021
#Divergent
Video clips from Veronica Roth’s book and movie series Divergent.
The Power to transform our world into a much better place lies within the very heart of every Man, Woman and Child. Most people accept the path in life that they were taught to believe is their destiny by their parents, friends and what society dictates is opportune for them, defining themselves adequately only to fit into their environment without even questioning if it’s what they truly believe is right for them. Unaware of their raw potential they are stripped of their true identity and submit unknowingly, to the will of their outer environment.
Veronica Roth’s book and movie series “Divergent,” reflects a reality that is much closer to home than most realize. What many people have yet to discover is that, we are all born into this world with an infinite power to create our own reality, a source of pure unequivocal potential with the ability to transform any given situation into something inestimable.
Each one of us possesses all elements of the five factions of life described in Divergent, but unless we learn to abandon the labels we have been given and the beliefs we have chosen to accept, we will continue to be enslaved into a system that dictates who it thinks we ought to be.
To become fully Divergent again, we must learn the values that lie within you that connect you to who you truly are: INTUITIVE, KIND, HONEST, SELFLESS and BRAVE.
If we take a step back and view this world like a giant simulation playground, we would come to the understanding that this world could be our training ground and we are here to learn and master all the factions of life.
In this highly exhilarating series, the story takes place in a futuristic city of dystopian Chicago. The ones who control these factions call themselves the “Pure Bloods.” They do not consider themselves as equals and they look upon everyone else as “Damaged.”
The so-called pure bloods, ran an experiment on its people, dividing them into factions and creating a wall to keep them enslaved in an attempt to annihilate any trace who they really are and what their purpose is, this experiment almost destroyed them all.
This is very similar to what we the human race must face on this planet today and has been like this for a very long time. We are born into a society that maneuvers us into categories and (unknown to most), are governed by an Elite blood line who have the power to manipulate the world according to their own agenda.
In the Divergent book and film trilogy the factions are societal divisions that classify citizens based on their virtues.
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Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
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Video clips from Veronica Roth’s book and movie series Divergent.
The Power to transform our world into a much better place lies within the very heart of every Man, Woman and Child. Most people accept the path in life that they were taught to believe is their destiny by their parents, friends and what society dictates is opportune for them, defining themselves adequately only to fit into their environment without even questioning if it’s what they truly believe is right for them. Unaware of their raw potential they are stripped of their true identity and submit unknowingly, to the will of their outer environment.
Veronica Roth’s book and movie series “Divergent,” reflects a reality that is much closer to home than most realize. What many people have yet to discover is that, we are all born into this world with an infinite power to create our own reality, a source of pure unequivocal potential with the ability to transform any given situation into something inestimable.
Each one of us possesses all elements of the five factions of life described in Divergent, but unless we learn to abandon the labels we have been given and the beliefs we have chosen to accept, we will continue to be enslaved into a system that dictates who it thinks we ought to be.
To become fully Divergent again, we must learn the values that lie within you that connect you to who you truly are: INTUITIVE, KIND, HONEST, SELFLESS and BRAVE.
If we take a step back and view this world like a giant simulation playground, we would come to the understanding that this world could be our training ground and we are here to learn and master all the factions of life.
In this highly exhilarating series, the story takes place in a futuristic city of dystopian Chicago. The ones who control these factions call themselves the “Pure Bloods.” They do not consider themselves as equals and they look upon everyone else as “Damaged.”
The so-called pure bloods, ran an experiment on its people, dividing them into factions and creating a wall to keep them enslaved in an attempt to annihilate any trace who they really are and what their purpose is, this experiment almost destroyed them all.
This is very similar to what we the human race must face on this planet today and has been like this for a very long time. We are born into a society that maneuvers us into categories and (unknown to most), are governed by an Elite blood line who have the power to manipulate the world according to their own agenda.
In the Divergent book and film trilogy the factions are societal divisions that classify citizens based on their virtues.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit my Gaia Portal by clicking the link in the description below.
You can watch Free videos and join with a special 7-day FREE Trial.
https://www.gaia.com/garylite
◉ Please support my work on~ PATREON ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
◉ Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
◉ Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
~ https://www.facebook.com/369news.net/
~ https://www.facebook.com/thehigherme/
◉ Gary Lite on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/garylite_/?hl=en
◉ The Higher You on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/the_higher_you_/?hl=en
◉ Twitter - @Gary_Lite
Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
#garylite #thehigheryou
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