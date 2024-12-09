EU leaders cheer as jihadists take over Damascus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Macron, Scholz, Kallas, and other European hypocrites ooh and aah at the fall of the Assad govt in Syria, showing that it doesn’t matter for them who’s gonna replace him, even if it’s terrorists like HTS.
EU leaders are merely anticipating ‘relief’ and ‘security’ in Syria. Meanwhile, we are anticipating their reaction to the surprising ‘discovery’ of the background of the jihadists coming to power in Damascus.
Further Info:
Craig Murray - The End of Pluralism in the Middle East:
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2024/12/craig-murray-the-end-of-pluralism-in-the-middle-east-.html#more
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/