Tucker Could Be Silenced For 3 Years Due To Contract

The Murdoch's and globalists want to stop MAGA and Tucker was key. Find out all the reasons why Tucker is gone and you may not see him again.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. TheNewAmerican.com - The Ben Armstrong Show | Pray For Tucker Because He Drops Truth Bombs That Fox News Hates
https://thenewamerican.com/pray-for-tucker-because-he-drops-truth-bombs-that-fox-news-hates/
2. Bannon’s War Room - Tucker’s Departure Is Part Of Murdoch’s Plan To Silence The Populist Right, WarRoom Discusses
https://rumble.com/v2kdnok-tuckers-departure-is-part-of-murdochs-plan-to-silence-the-populist-right-wa.html
