X22 REPORT Ep. 3153a - The [WEF]/[CB] Economic Agenda Is In A Death Spiral, Patriots On The Ready

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3153a - August 31 2023
The [WEF]/[CB] Economic Agenda Is In A Death Spiral, Patriots On The Ready
The EU is at war with Russia but they are still purchasing gas from them, reconcile. The people are having a difficult time making ends meet and its getting worse and worse, in the end this will bring the people together. Trump tells the auto workers if Biden continues down this path they will not have jobs. The IRA is going to add taxes and the IRS enforcers are ready to collect.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
