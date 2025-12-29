Many Will Come (false prophets)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus warned that many false prophets will come in the last days just before His return. In 1948, when Israel became a Nation in one day, we entered into the final days before Jesus' return. Since then, many that claiming to be Christ came forward. Jesus said "Beware" and "Test every spirit" to see if they are from Him. Today, there are many wolves in our world dressed in sheep's clothing.