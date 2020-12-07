Revelatorium Revelations Video Series -E8: Crucifixion of Christ

Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

Back after a censorship battle of epic proportions which lasted a month. It was not with Brighteon, it was more high level, with router attacks and such.

Have never had a problem with Brighteon as its the #1 site for the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series.

Abundantly happy to welcome back Delstarr for tonight's Episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video series, on the Crucifixion of Christ.

Very important and exciting information, it blasts away the current illusions that surround Christ when he was doing his 3rd dimensional outer projection as Jesus.

As well as the Death Lie exposed, the 3 different Crosses, the different Johns and what they did, information on 12 Apostles and the 12 wives, plus more.

An absolutely riveting discussion, which might be very intriguing to all, so stay tuned and enjoy.

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage