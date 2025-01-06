BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"The Fifth Miracle Of Jesus"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
39 views • 3 months ago

The fifth miracle of Jesus happens in Matthew 14:22-33 of the Bible.  Jesus tells his disciples to get on a boat and go to the other side of the Sea of Galilee, where he would meet them.  As his disciples proceed far away from the coast Jesus left them from, a violent storm incuse and they cannot make any headway rowing.  Suddenly, an image appears far from the  boat walking towards them, and the disciples become scared that it's a ghost.  Then they hear a voice saying "Take courage!  It is I.  Do not be afraid." Eventually the apostle Peter started walking on the sea too, but sinks when he became scared of the storm.  Jesus rescues Peter and they enter the boat where the disciples began to praise and worship Jesus for his power. 

Keywords
boatsea of galileejesus walks on the waterwalk on waterfifth miracleviolent stormboat batteredjesus is a ghostpeter walks on the waterpeter sinks in the waterdisciples scared of the stormjesus calms the stormstorms of lifepeter has fear and sinksjesus is present during our stormsjesus gauges their faithdisciples are scaredjesus has power over nature
