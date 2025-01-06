The fifth miracle of Jesus happens in Matthew 14:22-33 of the Bible. Jesus tells his disciples to get on a boat and go to the other side of the Sea of Galilee, where he would meet them. As his disciples proceed far away from the coast Jesus left them from, a violent storm incuse and they cannot make any headway rowing. Suddenly, an image appears far from the boat walking towards them, and the disciples become scared that it's a ghost. Then they hear a voice saying "Take courage! It is I. Do not be afraid." Eventually the apostle Peter started walking on the sea too, but sinks when he became scared of the storm. Jesus rescues Peter and they enter the boat where the disciples began to praise and worship Jesus for his power.