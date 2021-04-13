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Swabs: nanoparticles and toxic debris for your kid
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72 views • April 13, 2021
Doctor Gatti at the Italian Chamber of deputies describes what she found in the swabs they have used and still use in the country.
All toxic waste and debris at a nanoscale.
Yet in Italy they are planning on using them on children by April 2021... twice a week.
All toxic waste and debris at a nanoscale.
Yet in Italy they are planning on using them on children by April 2021... twice a week.
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