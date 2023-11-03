The Collapse Is Here. How Much Gold Should You Have?

THE COLLAPSE IS HERE. Is gold necessary to possess, or is it a hedge and an "extra" to help round out your preps? Also, training for tactical and emergency reloads may be critical "homework" for you in the event some of us are one day faced with mortal danger. Video about tactical vs speed (emergency) reloads: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2CjwfwAYmY Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel on Banned.video about the invasion in progress: https://banned.video/watch?id=6544e72ca1e9dc64ae00c7ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.