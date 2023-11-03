Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Collapse Is Here. How Much Gold Should You Have?
channel image
glock 1911
273 Subscribers
Shop now
110 views
Published Yesterday

THE COLLAPSE IS HERE.  Is gold necessary to possess, or is it a hedge and an "extra" to help round out your preps?   Also, training for tactical and emergency reloads may be critical "homework" for you in the event some of us are one day faced with mortal danger.  Video about tactical vs speed (emergency) reloads:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2CjwfwAYmY  Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel on Banned.video about the invasion in progress:  https://banned.video/watch?id=6544e72ca1e9dc64ae00c7ca      

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timestactical reload

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket