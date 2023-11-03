The Collapse Is Here. How Much Gold Should You Have?

THE COLLAPSE IS HERE. Is gold necessary to possess, or is it a hedge and an "extra" to help round out your preps? Also, training for tactical and emergency reloads may be critical "homework" for you in the event some of us are one day faced with mortal danger. Video about tactical vs speed (emergency) reloads: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2CjwfwAYmY Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel on Banned.video about the invasion in progress: https://banned.video/watch?id=6544e72ca1e9dc64ae00c7ca

