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RINO Losers Block AZ Path To Fix 2020
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77 views • April 30, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Arizona R.I.N.O.'s need to be exposed.
Steve Daniels from the Patriot Party in Arizona joins The Stew Peters Show to discuss election integrity bills that are failing to pass due to poor Republican leadership.
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12yhgm-rino-losers-block-az-path-to-fix-2020.html
Arizona R.I.N.O.'s need to be exposed.
Steve Daniels from the Patriot Party in Arizona joins The Stew Peters Show to discuss election integrity bills that are failing to pass due to poor Republican leadership.
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12yhgm-rino-losers-block-az-path-to-fix-2020.html
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