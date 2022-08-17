Biotech Battlefield | Episode 17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown world wouldn't be complete without geoengineering programs that assault you through the air you breath. Dane Wiggington of GeoengineeringWatch.org joins the show to talk with Liberty Man about his research to expose this deadly aspect of the globalist's scientific dictatorship. Dane and Liberty Man looks at a number of mainstream news articles that attempt to whitewash the issue, and discuss what Dane knows about any use of graphene in the chemtrails.
ORDER Covidland:
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/covidland