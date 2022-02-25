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Now that shooting has started in Ukraine, it’s entirely possible, no matter what they tell you, that Americans could wind up getting hurt. Preventing that will require wisdom, farsightedness
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160 views • February 25, 2022
Now that shooting has started in Ukraine, it’s entirely possible, no matter what they tell you, that Americans could wind up getting hurt. Preventing that will require wisdom, farsightedness and emotional control — all of which are in short supply in Washington, especially now.
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