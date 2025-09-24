AI is denying your healthcare (and it's getting worse) Your Doctor Said Yes. AI Said No!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7YtjjXFkFlU

.

.

A FEW CLIPS OF DONALD J. TRUMP & ROBERT F. KENEDY JR. SELLING AMERICA OUT TO ISREAL BIOCONVERGENCE REVOLUTION PROGRAM!

https://rumble.com/v6z8xxc-422000832.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

￼

.

5.5 hrs of WAKE THE FUCK UP! 😅





With all the source documents we've pushed everywhere that are floating around now!





Ignorance is a choice!





https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970525426570424715?t=4G24IyS6tMDIJIZ_5Mz6Vg&s=19





6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING? https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970709601185349830?t=Vn0OHfThvjunUSiLeZo3eQ&s=19





Sixth Generation (6G) to the Waying Seventh (7G) Wireless Communication Visions and Standards, Challenges, Applications https://www.researchgate.net/publication/383913150_Sixth_Generation_6G_to_the_Waying_Seventh_7G_Wireless_Communication_Visions_and_Standards_Challenges_Applications

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1969475264255013280?t=anTdqSt9O8S3Ok7dkeF0Bw&s=19





WHO IS IAN F. AKYILDIZ? EDITOR & CHEIF OF THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION-UNITED-NATIONS PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

https://rumble.com/v6z8bj6-421971810.html

.

ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz 2024 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

.

Ian F Akildiz Profesional Background:

1. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

.

2. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700

.

3. https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx

.

4. https://n3cat.upc.edu/members/ian-f-akyildiz/

￼

.

S.5002 - FDA Modernization Act 2.0

117th Congress (2021-2022)

"The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product" https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz 2024 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1921268069583794298?t=6P4eNNTH0tBkiVP_y2U4Qg&s=19

.

Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU(JFET) We don't care about "ethics" and neither should you paranoid people! https://rumble.com/v6t7jh9-411857757.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1942369915148603431?t=uQUnZYX2Rp5JIof70hK0aQ&s=19





Information and communication theory with biochemical and molecular Control ITU (JFET) https://rumble.com/v6vv48v-information-and-communication-theory-with-biochemical-and-molecular-control.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

.

Biological Circuits IoE https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+circuits+ioe&source=web&summary=1&conversation=f23cc5a288228890628a21

￼￼

.

WHY YOU SHOULD BE ON THE TWITTER WITH US HELPING TO SHARE!

https://rumble.com/v6z3goo-why-you-should-be-on-the-twitter-with-us-helping-to-share.html

.

My main pinned tweet follow it down to learn.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1968041494281146625?t=kxKuqV5y34PpWbcqkUQSKg&s=19





This is my 36th Twitter account in the past 4 years.





They really don't like when you post these .gov documents. Hence the name I chose for the account 😅





CorinneNokel's PINNED TWEET Showing The Global University's Working On The Internet of Nano-Bio Things For 6G https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1826977674457219277?t=H5xVkMxtJp1tAggW6LLWMg&s=19