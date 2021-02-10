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** PRESIDENT TRUMP PRAISES LOU DOBBS ** - Says he'll keep following him after show canceled **
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311 views • February 10, 2021
** Trump praises Dobbs, says he'll keep following him after show canceled
- The Hill, Jordan Williams – 06/Feb/2021
- Article: https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537657-trump-praises-lou-dobbs-says-hell-keep-following-host-after-show-canceled
-- Former President Trump says he’ll keep following Fox Business personality Lou Dobbs, a vocal Trump supporter, after his show was canceled.
Fox News Media announced Friday that it had canceled Dobbs's show, "Lou Dobbs Tonight," ending Fox Business's highest-rated show, which Dobbs had hosted for a decade.
The company said that the cancellation was part of program changes that are regularly weighed.
"Lou Dobbs is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou," Trump said in a statement shared to Twitter by Women for America First Chairwoman Amy Kremer and confirmed to The Hill by a spokesperson.
"He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me," the former president added.
Dobbs responded to the statement, writing, “Thanks for your kind words Mr.President. God bless you and all the American patriots who make this country great.”
The shake-up came a day after Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Dobbs and other Fox personalities as well as some pro-Trump lawyers that alleged they harmed the voting technology company with baseless claims of a stolen election.
Dobbs, a staunch Trump supporter, repeatedly shared the president’s unfounded assertions that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with widespread voter fraud.
Fox said in a statement Thursday that it stands by its coverage of the 2020 election, adding that it "will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court."
- The Hill, Jordan Williams – 06/Feb/2021
- Article: https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537657-trump-praises-lou-dobbs-says-hell-keep-following-host-after-show-canceled
-- Former President Trump says he’ll keep following Fox Business personality Lou Dobbs, a vocal Trump supporter, after his show was canceled.
Fox News Media announced Friday that it had canceled Dobbs's show, "Lou Dobbs Tonight," ending Fox Business's highest-rated show, which Dobbs had hosted for a decade.
The company said that the cancellation was part of program changes that are regularly weighed.
"Lou Dobbs is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou," Trump said in a statement shared to Twitter by Women for America First Chairwoman Amy Kremer and confirmed to The Hill by a spokesperson.
"He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me," the former president added.
Dobbs responded to the statement, writing, “Thanks for your kind words Mr.President. God bless you and all the American patriots who make this country great.”
The shake-up came a day after Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Dobbs and other Fox personalities as well as some pro-Trump lawyers that alleged they harmed the voting technology company with baseless claims of a stolen election.
Dobbs, a staunch Trump supporter, repeatedly shared the president’s unfounded assertions that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with widespread voter fraud.
Fox said in a statement Thursday that it stands by its coverage of the 2020 election, adding that it "will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court."
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