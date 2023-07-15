Piers Morgan Asks Roseanne Barr 'What Is A Woman?' And Addresses Controversy
Jul 11, 2023 #piersmorgan #roseannebarr #whatisawoman
Piers Morgan Uncensored is joined by controversial comedian Roseanne Barr who has been recently 'cancelled' for comments she made about Jewish people that she says were taken out of context.
In this interview, Roseanne responds to the backlash she's received, discusses the problems of modern society, her thoughts on the Ukraine war and answers the most controversial question: 'What is a woman?'.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=1zzXZOICjWA&feature=share
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.