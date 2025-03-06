BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Attempt to intimidate Iran: the Zionist occupation "Israel" & USA conducted air force exercises with F15s F35s & the 70 year B-52 heavy bomber
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
83 views • 1 month ago

In an attempt to intimidate Iran the Zionist occupation that calls itself "Israel" and its large vassal the USA are conducted air force exercises with F15s F35s and the 70 year B-52 heavy bomber 🇮🇱🇺🇸⚡️🇮🇷

Referring back to "israeli" claims in October following their mini airstrike against the IRGC; had they actually destroyed Iran's air defences as stated, then they would have immediately followed up with further airstrikes in order to completely destroy all of Iran's military infrastructure right?

This is exactly what they did in Syria. So surely they would have done the same against Iran their most feared opponent. If they thought they could strike Iran and cause severe damage they would not hesitate. But they haven't dared.

This is irrefutable proof that that their baby blitz on Iran was a total failure.

Adding, found later:

The US will close Iran's access to the global financial system - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

