MY EX-WIFE ACCUSED ME OF A CRIME! Twitter/X Space

In this Sunday Morning Live from 2 November 2025, Stefan tackles family relationships with callers sharing their childhood struggles. He emphasizes the courage to confront abusive parents and highlights the importance of personal accountability in healing. Through deep discussions, Stefan encourages listeners to prioritize their well-being and establish boundaries, empowering them with insights for personal growth.





