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Fauci's Involvement With Medical Patents
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40 views • September 23, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/22/herd-immunity-excuse-for-gene-therapy-vaccine-kids.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210922&mid=DM999855&rid=1271481727
While Fauci is not named on Moderna's mRNA patent, the NIH has a 50% stake in it,35 and the recognition that would come with a successful vaccine launch would certainly include Fauci. NIH scientists may also collect royalties from vaccines they're involved with.36
The video above, with David E. Martin, Ph.D., a national intelligence analyst, also goes into detail about Fauci's involvement with medical patents. Martin has pointed out that even though Moderna "very clearly did not have the legal right, and they did not have the contractual rights, they didn't have the licensing rights" required to enter into a federal contract, they were still somehow pushed to the front of the line by the NIH and Fauci.
In the Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier prepared by Martin, he describes multiple criminal violations he believes are associated with "COVID-19 terrorism," including gain of function research that was carried out by NIAID in violation of an NIH moratorium. Part of the dossier also spells out some of Fauci's patents in detail along with the NIAID's "economic bonanza":37
"Since the passage of the Bayh Dole Act (Pub. L. 96-517, December 12, 1980), federally funded research has been an economic bonanza for U.S. universities, federal agencies, and their selected patronage. For the first decade following Bayh Dole, NIH funding doubled from $3.4 billion to $7.1 billion. A decade later, it doubled again to $15.6 billion.
In the wake of September 2001, the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) saw its direct budget increase over 300% without accounting for DARPA funds of as much as $1.7 billion annually from 2005 forward. In 2020, NIH's budget was over $41 billion.
What has become of the $763 billion of taxpayer funds allocated to making America healthier since inventors have been commercially incentivized? Who has been enriched? The answer, regrettably, is that no accountability exists to answer these questions. The NIH is the named owner of at least 138 patents since 1980.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services is the named owner of at least 2,600 patents. NIAID grants or collaboration have resulted in 2,655 patents and patent applications of which only 95 include an assignment to the Department of Health and Human Services as an owner.
… NIAID's Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci is listed as an inventor on 8 granted U.S. patents. None of them are reported in NIAID, NIH, or GAO reports of active licensing despite the fact that Dr. Fauci reportedly was compelled to get paid for his interleukin-2 'invention' — payments he reportedly donated to an unnamed charity."
While Fauci is not named on Moderna's mRNA patent, the NIH has a 50% stake in it,35 and the recognition that would come with a successful vaccine launch would certainly include Fauci. NIH scientists may also collect royalties from vaccines they're involved with.36
The video above, with David E. Martin, Ph.D., a national intelligence analyst, also goes into detail about Fauci's involvement with medical patents. Martin has pointed out that even though Moderna "very clearly did not have the legal right, and they did not have the contractual rights, they didn't have the licensing rights" required to enter into a federal contract, they were still somehow pushed to the front of the line by the NIH and Fauci.
In the Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier prepared by Martin, he describes multiple criminal violations he believes are associated with "COVID-19 terrorism," including gain of function research that was carried out by NIAID in violation of an NIH moratorium. Part of the dossier also spells out some of Fauci's patents in detail along with the NIAID's "economic bonanza":37
"Since the passage of the Bayh Dole Act (Pub. L. 96-517, December 12, 1980), federally funded research has been an economic bonanza for U.S. universities, federal agencies, and their selected patronage. For the first decade following Bayh Dole, NIH funding doubled from $3.4 billion to $7.1 billion. A decade later, it doubled again to $15.6 billion.
In the wake of September 2001, the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) saw its direct budget increase over 300% without accounting for DARPA funds of as much as $1.7 billion annually from 2005 forward. In 2020, NIH's budget was over $41 billion.
What has become of the $763 billion of taxpayer funds allocated to making America healthier since inventors have been commercially incentivized? Who has been enriched? The answer, regrettably, is that no accountability exists to answer these questions. The NIH is the named owner of at least 138 patents since 1980.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services is the named owner of at least 2,600 patents. NIAID grants or collaboration have resulted in 2,655 patents and patent applications of which only 95 include an assignment to the Department of Health and Human Services as an owner.
… NIAID's Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci is listed as an inventor on 8 granted U.S. patents. None of them are reported in NIAID, NIH, or GAO reports of active licensing despite the fact that Dr. Fauci reportedly was compelled to get paid for his interleukin-2 'invention' — payments he reportedly donated to an unnamed charity."
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