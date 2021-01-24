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Gas Prices Are About To Go Through The Roof! Thanks Biden!
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180 views • January 24, 2021
The canceling of the Keystone xl pipeline, pulling the permits on oil and natural gas exploration, the implementation of policies outlined in the green new deal, carbon tax. these are just a few of the catastrophic decisions made by Beijing Biden in his first week. Oh yeah, he also plans to put a ban on all fracking in the United States. Say buh bye to the best economy in US history
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