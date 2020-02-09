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FHWG - Stephen Bassett Executive Director Paradigm Research Group - Why is the Govt Preventing Disclosure on UFO's?
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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17 views • February 09, 2020
With actual funding approved for extending our military into space, and the decision of corporate media companies to run Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) stories unhampered by nervous derision, activists for what they call “Disclosure” are hoping government finally will end its half-century refusal to publicize its records on UFO investigations. We can’t be alone in this endless universe, can we?

The persistent Disclosure community’s only registered lobbyist, Steven Bassett and the Director since 1996 of the Paradigm Research Group. Famously in 2013, Steven organized a Press Club hearing with six former members of Congress and credible witnesses from the government - including a former Canadian Minister of Defense.
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aliensdisclosureufos
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