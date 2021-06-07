© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Satanic Magic is in the Makeup (reloaded)[05.06.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
82 views • June 07, 2021
Pinned by chuck middleton
WAKE UP
1 day ago
Enoch 8.1 And Azazel taught men to make swords, and daggers, and shields, and breastplates.
And he showed them the things after these, and the art of making them; bracelets and ornaments,
and the art of making up the eyes, and of beautifying the eyelids, and the most precious and
choice stones, and all kinds of coloured dyes. And the world was changed.
942 views•Jun 5, 2021
chuck middleton
5.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aXhqbpr3s-g
WAKE UP
1 day ago
Enoch 8.1 And Azazel taught men to make swords, and daggers, and shields, and breastplates.
And he showed them the things after these, and the art of making them; bracelets and ornaments,
and the art of making up the eyes, and of beautifying the eyelids, and the most precious and
choice stones, and all kinds of coloured dyes. And the world was changed.
942 views•Jun 5, 2021
chuck middleton
5.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aXhqbpr3s-g
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.