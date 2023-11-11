Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria - “THIS IS THE EXPECTED MOMENT”

MESSAGE TO LUZ DE MARÍA “THIS IS THE EXPECTED MOMENT”

November 10, 2023

MESSAGE FROM SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

TO LUZ DE MARÍA

NOVEMBER 7, 2023

Beloved of the Holy Trinity:

I COME TO YOU BY TRINITY WILL TO PROTECT YOU AND TO WAKE UP FROM THE WRONG THOUGHTS TO WHICH YOURSELVES ADHERE.

The human creature has gone astray and will go astray even more in the face of bad advice that has led him to lose himself in accepting what the Law of God does not admit (Mt. 5, 17-18; Rom. 7, 12). They adopt inappropriate behaviors by imitation and then become attached to those behaviors that lead them to be part of daily life and make them fall into the depths of sin.

THEY LIVE INADEQUATELY RELEGATING FAITH TO A LAST PLACE AND FAITH IS A CONSCIOUS ACT, WHICH THEY SHOULD CONSTANTLY WATCH.

Pray for all humanity, this act of love is brotherhood towards others so that everyone can be saved.

Activate the consciousness numbed by the mundane, which moving between two paths lives between the mundane and the fight against everything that is not a Divine Mandate. In a continuous battle not to fall, to stay on the side of Our beloved King and Lord Jesus Christ: Awaken your conscience so that you do not live in the world only in the personal, but so that you live in that desire for your own and your brother’s salvation! !

They know that their conscience must confront the right and wrong works and acts that they have carried out in life, making an act of humility before God, One and Triune. They must be creatures of conscience, of truth, of brotherhood…

How many brothers will tell you that all of the above is not worth it, that they are very worldly beliefs, that it is not true and that nothing will happen! You remain calm, in brotherhood with those who ignore the Revelations and pray for these creatures, since you are not obliged to believe in them, but you do not believe in the Word of the Holy Scripture either.

They look at the signs that are given in Heaven, they look at how the water wants to wash away the sin of the Earth and rushes strongly against the cities and towns so that humanity looks more at what is not something normal, but alerts from Heaven for His children. and they don’t even believe that. It is ignorance, it is the conscience saturated by the mundane, it is the Devil that fills them with laziness, not only their conscience, but also grafts them with a heart of stone.

They will see phenomena from above that they think they would never see. Fire will fall from Heaven in great proportions and the wind will be relentless.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the moment is crucial:

THE HUMAN CREATURE IS GETTING AHEAD OF THE DIVINE PLANS, ATTACKING ONE AND THE OTHER UNTIL THE PURPOSE OF EVIL IS ACHIEVED , delegated to the families of global economic power (1), with interests of dominating the world to annihilate the majority of humanity. .

THIS IS THE EXPECTED MOMENT, NOT ANOTHER, THIS IS THE MOMENT IN WHICH EVIL GROWS WHENEVER IT IS IN ITS PATH, TAKING WEAK MINDS AND INDUCING THEM TO BE PART OF SHAMEFUL WORKS AND ACTS.

The assaults will increase, the deaths will be a matter of every moment for a piece of bread.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray with your heart and the awareness that each prayer made in this way is poured out in blessings on all humanity.

So many human beings living in ignorance of what it means to be a true child of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ!

How many believe that by attending the Eucharistic Celebration (2) and praying they have fulfilled, and instead, they attend the Eucharistic Celebration in a state of great sin with nauseating garments by not confessing their sin or meditating on prayer, but it is something mechanical achieve.

Children, you will be taken by surprise, evil will not give signs until it appears taking revenge on the children of God.

War spreads and terrorism shakes humanity.

My Legions protect them like precious stones.

San Miguel Arcangel

HAIL MARY, MOST PURE, WITHOUT SIN CONCEIVED

HAIL MARY, WITHOUT SIN CONCEIVED