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Brannon House interviews Karen Kingston regarding 'Vaccine Patents' & Aps that Track You.
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1403 views • November 02, 2021
Vaccines are being used to create 'Artificial Intelligence' control and using advanced technologies to create user IDs to get information. OECD provides the data to 'Build Back Better.' WHO wants to vaccinate 70% of the population of the world, in every country and income bracket. This is a Reality Now and they're executing on it.
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