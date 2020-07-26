© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Social Networks Are Wrecking Our Social Lives
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • July 26, 2020
(The Buzzing Beeping Thing Controling Your Life)
Animated short film by Steve Cutts
Uploaded on July 26 2020
"Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing." ----- George Orwell
Animated short film by Steve Cutts
Uploaded on July 26 2020
"Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing." ----- George Orwell
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.