BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Real Iran: A proud Iranian woman
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • 3 days ago

⚡️WATCH: This is what Western media won't show you about real Iran: A proud Iranian woman

There were 5 videos of proud Iranian woman speaking similarly. This is only one.

Adding:

Epstein Regime Trump:   The new supreme leader of Iran "won't last long" without US approval

"He'll have to get approval from us" — Trump 

Adding:

Israeli strikes on oil depots near Tehran have released large quantities of toxic hydrocarbons, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides. Mixed with rainfall, the chemicals are producing highly acidic “black rain” that Iranian authorities say can cause skin burns and severe lung damage.

Thick smoke from the Shahran refinery and nearby facilities has blocked sunlight over parts of the city, creating a dark, smog-filled atmosphere described by the New York Times as a “nuclear winter” effect. Officials warn the fumes can trigger acute respiratory problems and eye irritation.

Oil-contaminated rain has coated rooftops, streets, and balconies in a black oily residue. Environmental experts warn heavy metals such as nickel and vanadium could seep into soil and water systems.

Environmental groups also warn the pollution threatens migratory birds crossing the Persian Gulf, as the toxic rain and soot can damage internal organs and destroy the insulating properties of feathers.

The Iranian Red Crescent has urged residents to avoid exposure, protect food supplies, and take precautions against the corrosive, oil-laden rainfall.

More about the toxic clouds:  

The toxic cloud and oil-contaminated “black rain” over Tehran is expected to drift northeast with prevailing winds, potentially spreading pollution toward Central Asia and eventually western China.

The contamination is the direct result of Israeli strikes on Iranian oil storage facilities, which released large quantities of hydrocarbons, sulfur compounds, and other toxic pollutants into the atmosphere. Iranian authorities warn the fallout could produce acidic rainfall beyond Iran’s borders, raising environmental concerns across the region.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Laura Harris
New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy