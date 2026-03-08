⚡️WATCH: This is what Western media won't show you about real Iran: A proud Iranian woman

There were 5 videos of proud Iranian woman speaking similarly. This is only one.

Epstein Regime Trump: The new supreme leader of Iran "won't last long" without US approval

"He'll have to get approval from us" — Trump

Israeli strikes on oil depots near Tehran have released large quantities of toxic hydrocarbons, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides. Mixed with rainfall, the chemicals are producing highly acidic “black rain” that Iranian authorities say can cause skin burns and severe lung damage.

Thick smoke from the Shahran refinery and nearby facilities has blocked sunlight over parts of the city, creating a dark, smog-filled atmosphere described by the New York Times as a “nuclear winter” effect. Officials warn the fumes can trigger acute respiratory problems and eye irritation.

Oil-contaminated rain has coated rooftops, streets, and balconies in a black oily residue. Environmental experts warn heavy metals such as nickel and vanadium could seep into soil and water systems.

Environmental groups also warn the pollution threatens migratory birds crossing the Persian Gulf, as the toxic rain and soot can damage internal organs and destroy the insulating properties of feathers.

The Iranian Red Crescent has urged residents to avoid exposure, protect food supplies, and take precautions against the corrosive, oil-laden rainfall.

The toxic cloud and oil-contaminated “black rain” over Tehran is expected to drift northeast with prevailing winds, potentially spreading pollution toward Central Asia and eventually western China.

The contamination is the direct result of Israeli strikes on Iranian oil storage facilities, which released large quantities of hydrocarbons, sulfur compounds, and other toxic pollutants into the atmosphere. Iranian authorities warn the fallout could produce acidic rainfall beyond Iran’s borders, raising environmental concerns across the region.