Nuclear Preparedness - Today NYC Emergency Management shares "Warning Steps to Follow" if a NUCLEAR ATTACK OCCURS - 071122

NATO AND THE US STOP PUSHING WAR! What a joke, if it hits NYC, no one will survive.

More BS.

This video was published today on the website of New York City Emergency Management.

.NYC Emergency Management shares important steps for New Yorkers to follow if a nuclear attack occurs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-5d7V4Sbqk&ab_channel=NYCEmergencyManagement



