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“CLIMATE LOCKDOWN” – The End Game Becomes Clear: Post-Human Future
Truth Comes to Light
Truth Comes to Light
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88 views • September 26, 2020
Mirrored from Ice Age Farmer by Chritian Westbrook
http://www.iceagefarmer.com
A "Climate Lockdown," to extend into perpetuity, reveals the true nature of #COVID1984: normalization of the police state, "climate tracing" and now "climate lockdown" as technocrats shove society towards their post-human future. Their hand is forced as the Global Warming narrative breaks down and the Modern Grand Solar Minimum goes mainstream. In their panic, they are seizing for total control -- we are at a demarcation point: we either fight now, or forever lose the opportunity. Christian breaks it down on this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
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climate changenew world orderice age
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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